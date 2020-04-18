Protest photos from HK win prize

A collection of 10 photographs shot by Danish photographer Nicolas Asfouri during the protests in Hong Kong late last year clinched one of the top prizes at the 2020 World Press Photo Contest.

The Agence France-Presse photographer won the first prize in the General News, Stories category.

This photo from his collection shows the police chasing down a couple wearing face masks in Hong Kong's Central district after the authorities in the city outlawed the use of face coverings at protests.

The contest, which features several categories such as news, sports and nature, is organised by the World Press Photo Foundation.

This year's winners were announced on Thursday.