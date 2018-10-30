Prehistoric pup on the hunt for prizes

This was no ordinary walk in the park.

A dog and its owner donned dinosaur costumes as they took part in the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade at the East River Park Amphitheatre in New York on Sunday.

Hundreds of dogs in costumes and thousands of spectators attended this year's event, where thousands of dollars in prizes were up for grabs.

Participating dogs were dressed up in a variety of colourful costumes, including superheroes, llamas, a pizza delivery man and even the "Barking Mad Hatter" from Alice In Wonderland.

The annual parade began 28 years ago, and is run by a group of volunteers to raise money for the Tompkins Square Park dog run.

Halloween will be celebrated in several countries tomorrow.