Prefab start to the new school year

A prospective first-year student enters her temporary cardboard prefab accommodation in the overnight facility, during the OWee introduction week of TU Delft, Inholland University of Applied Sciences and The Hague University of Applied Sciences in Delft, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

OWee is a multi-day event for prospective first-year students of TU Delft. The temporary accommodation may be spaced out, but during the new school year, students in lecture halls no longer have to keep a distance of 1.5m.

The Netherlands saw an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the middle of last month, driven in part by the highly contagious Delta variant.

However, since then, the number of cases has been falling. The country reported 18,093 cases in the past week.