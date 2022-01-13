World Press Photo 2021

Portraits Stories Winner

Updated
Published
2022-01-13

According to the Small Arms Survey - an independent global research project based in Geneva, Switzerland - half of all the firearms owned by private citizens in the world, for non-military purposes, are in the United States.

The survey states that the number of firearms exceeds the country’s population: 393 million guns to 328 million people.

Gun ownership is guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which dates back to 1791 and has long been a controversial issue in American legal, political and social discourse.

Those who argue for the repeal of the Second Amendment or introduction of stricter gun control say that the Second Amendment was intended for militias; that stronger regulation will reduce gun violence; and that a majority of Americans, including gun owners, support new restrictions.

Second Amendment supporters state that it protects an individual’s right to own guns; that guns are needed for self-defence against threats ranging from local criminals to foreign invaders; and that gun ownership deters crime rather than causes more crime.

According to the independent Gun Violence Archive, the US has had more mass shootings than any country on the planet, with 633 mass shootings in 2020 alone.

Mr Torrell Jasper, 35, posing with his firearms in the backyard of his house in Schriever, Louisiana, USA, on April 14, 2019. A former US Marine, he learnt to shoot from his father as a child. Title: The ‘Ameriguns’ © Gabriele Galimberti, Italy, for National Geographic
Mr Robert Baldwin Jr standing in his secret gunroom, behind a one-way mirror in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 16, 2019. His girlfriend Tori sits at the table. He received his first gun - a .22-caliber rifle - as a gift from his father when he was six. Title: The ‘Ameriguns’ © Gabriele Galimberti, Italy, for National Geographic
Ms Bree Michael Warner, 43, posing with her firearms in her bedroom in Putnam Valley, New York, USA, on Jan 12, 2020. She worked as an actress and TV show host in California, where she became a National Rifle Association member and a firearms instructor. Now living in New York, she teaches women how to shoot, both for self-defence and as a pastime. Title: The ‘Ameriguns’ © Gabriele Galimberti, Italy, for National Geographic
Mr Will Renke, 35, standing with most of his firearms arranged in the shape of the USA, in the backyard of his home in South Carolina, on April 8, 2019. He fired his first weapon - a Fox Savage .410 shotgun, which he now keeps carefully preserved - when he was 10, and now buys a new firearm every two weeks. Title: The ‘Ameriguns’ © Gabriele Galimberti, Italy, for National Geographic

