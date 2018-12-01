Pointed reminder of deadly scourge

A giant sculpture of an angel by artist Alfie Bradley, made from more than 100,000 confiscated or surrendered knives, went on display outside the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool, Britain, on Thursday.

The more than 8m-tall sculpture was built at the British Ironwork Centre in Shropshire as a national monument against violence and aggression, and took over a year to complete.

It highlights the problem of knife crime in the country, with families affected by knife violence invited to engrave messages on blades that became part of the angel's wings.

The sculpture will stand outside the cathedral in Liverpool over the Christmas period.