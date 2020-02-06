Playing to a different beat

The opera in the United Arab Emirates got a boost from artificial intelligence last week.

This opera performance at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy featured a humanoid robot conducting a human orchestra.

Called Scary Beauty, the show has previously played in Japan, Australia and Germany.

Performing for the first time in the Middle East, the show featured music created in real time by human musicians and artificial intelligence.

While the music was composed by a Japanese musician, the android - named Alter 3 - is responsible for deciding and leading the tempo, Gulf News reported.

It also sets the volume and singing expression for the performance.