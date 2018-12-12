Playing the fool in annual parade

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Merrily dressed clowns took to the streets to join a parade to mark the International Day of the Clown in the city of Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on Monday.

The occasion has been marked in Guadalajara since 1992. In addition to the traditional parade of clowns, celebrations also included a special mass held in honour of the clowns, and a party.

Similar festivities were held in Brazil, which has celebrated the Day of the Clown since 1981, and even passed a law to recognise the event in 2017.

