Playing it cool despite the heat

Sprinklers, which normally serve to keep the Sengkang Hockey Stadium pitch wet and suitable for play, also helped to give players some respite from the sweltering heat that reached 33 deg C during the C Division hockey finals on Thursday.

Crescent Girls' School players were walking off the pitch after losing 1-0 to Sengkang Secondary School, while boys from Victoria Secondary School were streaming in for their warm-up session, when everyone received a good shower.

With the soaring temperatures, the pitch was sprinkled after every quarter during the match as well as in between matches.

The temperature over the next three days will range between 24 dec C and 33 deg C, with thundery showers expected, according to the National Environment Agency.