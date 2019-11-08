Plastic whale breaches for the sky

The glittering Marina Bay skyline is getting a new addition - one with an important message.

Called Skyscraper, the Bruges Whale, the sculpture of a breaching whale implores observers to consider whether humans have collectively breached the limit of plastic put into the environment each day.

Created by architecture firm StudioKCA, the 11m whale was made using 5 tonnes of plastic, all sourced from the Pacific Ocean.

It uses plastic waste, ranging from hangers and kitchen bowls to toilet seats and car bumpers, collected from beaches in Hawaii.

Whales are the largest mammals on earth, but they are dwarfed by the amount of plastic waste in the ocean.

With several million tonnes of plastic being added every year, it is said that there is now more plastic waste than whales in the oceans.

The sculpture is on display in front of the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands till next month.