Planting a greener earth.

The plant-a-tree movement is gaining traction, as nations seek to harness the cooling power of the humble tree to tackle climate change.
But there is more to planting trees than meets the eye.
AUDREY TAN, LEE HUP KHENG and LIM KAILI delve into the science of planting trees.
