Planet of the Apes

No, it is not King Kong running amok.

A gibbon (above) was spotted walking amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, on Monday.

The Republic of Crimea lies on a peninsula south of Ukraine, between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov near Russia.

The Bakhchisaray miniature park has on display more than 50 miniature replicas of Crimea's key tourist attractions on a 1:25 scale.

Visitors to the family-friendly park can meet cartoon characters such as DreamWorks' Shrek, go rock climbing or drop by the park's zoo, which offers camel rides and deer feeding. They can also enjoy light shows in the evening.

REUTERS

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.