Pinnacle of Chinese culture

The Jinding, or Golden Palace, at Wudang Mountain in Hubei Province, provided a majestic sight while blanketed in snow. The mountain spreads out over 300 sq km, encompassing about 72 peaks, 24 streams, 11 caves and numerous ponds.

Aside from its breathtaking scenery, Wudang Mountain is a popular destination for visitors who are drawn to its cultural offerings - chiefly its martial arts and Taoist heritage, as well as its historic temples and palaces.

The mountain has been called the Cradle of Taiji, and is regarded as the seat of Taoist culture.

It continues to draw budding martial arts proponents, who go to the various schools there to hone their gongfu skills.