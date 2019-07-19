Pilgrims' offerings go up in smoke

Locals and tourists gathered near Mount Bromo, Indonesia, yesterday as part of a religious ceremony.

Each year, people from the Tengger tribe of East Java gather from the surrounding highlands to cast fruit, vegetables, flowers and even livestock such as goats and chickens into Mount Bromo's smoking crater during the Yadnya Kasada festival.

The month-long festival dates back to the 15th century legends of Majapahit kingdom princess Roro Anteng and her husband Joko Seger.

Unable to bear children, the couple had begged the gods for help.

They were promised 25 children as long as they sacrificed the youngest at Mount Bromo.

Stories say that the youngest child willingly threw himself into the volcano to guarantee the prosperity of his people.

The tradition, now also a draw for tourists, continues to this day as people give offerings of their harvests instead of children.