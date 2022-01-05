World Press Photo 2021

Photo Story Of The Year

Updated
Published
44 sec ago

Nearly 4,200 Palestinian security detainees are being held in Israeli prisons, according to a February 2021 report by human rights organization B’Tselem. Some face sentences of 20 years or more. To visit a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail, visitors have to overcome a number of different limitations resulting from border laws, prison regulations, and restrictions set by the Israel Security Agency (ISA). Visitors are usually allowed to see prisoners only through a transparent partition, and talk to them via a telephone receiver. Conjugal visits are denied and physical contact is forbidden, except for children under the age of ten, who are allowed ten minutes at the end of each visit to embrace their fathers. Since the early 2000s, long-term Palestinian detainees hoping to raise families have been smuggling semen out of prison, hidden in gifts to their children. Semen is secreted in a variety of ways, such as in pen tubes, plastic candy wrappers, and inside bars of chocolate. In February 2021, Middle East Monitor reported that the 96th Palestinian baby had been born using sperm smuggled from Israeli prison.

Habibi, which means ‘my love’ in Arabic, chronicles love stories set against the backdrop of one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in modern history. The photographer aims to show the impact of the conflict on Palestinian families, and the difficulties they face in preserving their reproductive rights and human dignity. The photographer chooses not to focus on war, military action, and weapons, but on people’s refusal to surrender to imprisonment, and on their courage and perseverance to survive in a conflict zone.

Nael al-Barghouthi’s suit remains hanging in his bedroom in Kobar, near Ramallah, Palestine, on 17 August 2015. Al-Barghouthi’s wife, Iman Nafi, keeps all her husband’s clothes and belongings in place. Al-Barghouthi was arrested in 1978 after an anti-Israel commando operation. He was released in 2011, married Iman Nafi, but re-arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent more than 40 years in prison—the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in Israeli jails. Title: Habibi PHOTO © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
Lydia Rimawi lies on her sofa in Beit Rima, near Ramallah, Palestine, on 20 December 2018. Her husband Abdul Karim Rimawi was arrested in 2001 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for involvement in the assassination of Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi. The couple have a son, Majd, who was born as a result of IVF in 2013. In 2014, Abdul Karim was fined around US$1,500 for smuggling his semen from prison, and deprived of family visits for two months. PHOTO © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
Wives, mothers, and children of Palestinian prisoners reach a checkpoint in Beit Seira, Palestine, on 26 November 2017. Many face long journeys in order to cross into Israel to visit their relatives in prison. Some have to travel on journeys lasting many hours to get to the prison for a 45-minute visit. Title: Habibi © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
A baby born a few hours earlier lies inside an incubator at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, on 18 January 2015. Title: Habibi © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
Amma Elian, whose husband has been serving a life-sentence since 2003, sits with twins born following IVF, in Tulkarm, Palestine, on 25 January 2015. Title: Habibi © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
A portrait of Mazen Rimawi, a former Palestinian political prisoner and uncle to Majd Rimawi, whose father is serving a 25-year sentence, on 22 December 2019. Majd was born in 2013, following IVF. PHOTO © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
Lydia Rimawi travels with her son Majd to visit her husband in prison, on 27 July 2015. She leaves home at 5am and has to take three different buses and pass through a checkpoint to reach the prison. Title: Habibi © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage
Majd Rimawi is pictured on a cell phone on his seventh birthday, on 4 August 2020. His father Abdul Karim Abdul Karim was arrested in 2001 and is serving a 25-year sentence. Title: Habibi © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Getty Reportage

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.