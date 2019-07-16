Perilous plunge takes the prize

On Sunday, professional divers from 18 countries competed in the fifth leg of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2019 in Lebanon.

The event, held at Beirut's Pigeon Rocks, featured complex free falls and dives from up to 27m.

British diver Gary Hunt topped the male category with a perfect score of 10 on his final dive.

In the women's category, Australian Rhiannan Iffland clinched the top prize with a commanding performance.

The Lebanon event, which is the fifth stop in the seven-event worldwide tour, saw the dominant duo of Hunt and Iffland strengthen their position atop the series' leader board.

A total of 24 athletes - 10 women and 14 men - dived from 21m to 27m, reaching speeds of up to 85kmh.

The series, which is in its 11th season, runs from April to September.

The next leg will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina next month, before September's finale in Spain.