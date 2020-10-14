Perfect for shot

Surreal fields of pink grass - like this one in the South Korean city of Hanam - have become a tourist attraction in the country and have been dominating Instagram feeds recently.

Pink muhly, which is a type of Chinese silver grass, usually starts to turn pink and purple as its tiny flowers begin to bloom in the middle of September and retains its colour until November, when the cold weather hits.

Because the strange yet exquisite appearance of pink muhly fields makes for a perfect backdrop for photo shoots, many people flock to them for picnics in the autumn.