Peak of perfection

People observing the Teide volcano from Pico de Las Nieves on Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, on Tuesday.

At a towering 3,718m, Mount Teide on Tenerife is the highest peak in Spain and the world’s third-highest volcano. It is said to look different depending on one’s location and the season, and its changing looks are a never-ceasing source of delight for onlookers.

The Mount Teide National Park is also considered a unique geological treasure, with volcanoes, craters, vents, lava flows and different materials forming an impressive array of shapes and colours.

Still an active volcano, Teide last erupted in 1909.