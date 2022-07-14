Peak of perfection

PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the Teide volcano from Pico de Las Nieves on Gran Canaria, Canary Islands,  Spain, on Tuesday.  

At a towering 3,718m, Mount  Teide on Tenerife is the highest  peak in Spain and the world’s  third-highest volcano. It is said to  look different depending on one’s  location and the season, and its changing looks are a never-ceasing  source of delight for onlookers.

The Mount Teide National Park  is also considered a unique geological treasure, with volcanoes,  craters, vents, lava flows and  different materials forming an impressive array of shapes and  colours.  

Still an active volcano, Teide last  erupted in 1909.

