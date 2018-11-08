Peace blooms in sea of poppies

As Europe prepares to mark the centenary of the end of World War I next Monday, a public square in the German city of Munich has been flooded with a sea of red poppies.

Made of silk and standing at almost 1m high, the 3,000 flowers carpeting Konigsplatz square are part of an art installation titled Never Again by German artist Walter Kuhn, reported DPA news agency.

The installation will officially be opened next week but visitors have already started wandering into the square to take selfies with the eye-catching blooms.

Over in Britain, red poppies have also been popping up ahead of the centenary, from a wall in West Midlands covered with 2,300 knitted poppies to ceramic clay poppies dotting churches and war memorials in the village of Lanchester, reported the Metro newspaper.

The red poppy is a symbol of the bloodshed of war and paper poppies are often worn by those commemorating the war dead.