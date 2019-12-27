Paying tribute to loved ones lost

People across Asia held memorials yesterday for those who died in the 2004 tsunami that took place on Boxing Day.

In Chennai, India, women took bowls of flower petals to Marina Beach (left), where they scattered them in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster.

The morning after Christmas Day in 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 17.4m that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries, taking away more than 230,000 lives.

People observed a minute's silence at 9.17am yesterday to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the tsunami.

Apart from memorial ceremonies, interfaith prayers and candlelight vigils were also held in various countries.