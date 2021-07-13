Pause for rainbows

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published: 
3 min ago

Despite the heavy rain yesterday, which carried on from the weekend, the skies cleared for a while for double rainbows to pierce through the dark clouds at Bukit Panjang at around 4.40pm, before it poured again. Thundery showers are expected this morning before the rain takes a break for cloudy skies from tomorrow to Friday, according to the National Environment Agency's weather report.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2021, with the headline 'Pause for rainbows'.
