Pause for rainbows

Despite the heavy rain yesterday, which carried on from the weekend, the skies cleared for a while for double rainbows to pierce through the dark clouds at Bukit Panjang at around 4.40pm, before it poured again. Thundery showers are expected this morning before the rain takes a break for cloudy skies from tomorrow to Friday, according to the National Environment Agency's weather report.

