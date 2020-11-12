Passage to a season of colours

A footbridge in Taiwan's New Taipei City drew visitors when it was transformed by autumnal leaves on Tuesday.

Autumn in Taiwan brings stunning natural beauty and is, weather-wise, widely considered the best season to visit the island.

Some say there is no major difference in seasons on the sub-tropical island, but the change is visible as the scenery changes under a cover of copper-coloured foliage.

While many places in the northern hemisphere would consider the month of September an autumnal one, it is more like a summer month in Taiwan. Autumn hues do not begin to show until late October, when temperatures start to cool.

