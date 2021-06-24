Pandemic panda babies

A month ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the city has another reason to celebrate. Giant panda Shin Shin has given birth to twin cubs at the Ueno Zoological Park, the first panda birth there in four years.

The two newborn pandas were born an hour and a half apart early yesterday morning. Their gender has not been determined and they have not been named.

"All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children," the zoo said in a statement.

One of the cubs weighs 124g, according to the announcement. The other's weight is unknown. The cubs are roughly the length of an adult human hand, as seen in a picture (above) on the zoo's website.

Shin Shin was born on July 3, 2005, at the Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, China, and arrived at Ueno Zoo a decade ago, along with her male partner Ri Ri. The pair are also parents to a female panda named Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017.

It is not known when the newborn cubs will go on display at the zoo. Shin Shin had been kept from public view since the zoo reopened from its pandemic closure on June 4, when she was showing signs of possibly being pregnant.

REUTERS