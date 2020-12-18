Panda-ring to the audience

Panda Wonderland is one of the spectacular light displays being showcased as part of A Better Tomorrow - Festival Of Lights 2020, an event at Jurong Lake Gardens that will run until Jan 3, between 7pm and 11pm daily.

It is a major event featuring 28 sets of large traditional outdoor lantern decorations, sky lantern and water lantern stations, live-streamed stage performances and a specially curated online segment for virtual tours.

Some of the lantern sets were manufactured specifically to simulate places of attraction across the globe so that Singaporeans can still "travel the world" amid the pandemic.

