Panda all set for new Danish home

Giant panda bear Xing Er, five, is set to leave China for the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark today.

He will be making the trip from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province to Copenhagen with four-year-old Mao Er, a female giant panda who also lives at the base.

The move is part of a 15-year joint research project on protecting and breeding giant pandas between the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and the Copenhagen Zoo.

The panda pair will be making their new home in a specially designed panda house, which was inspired by the Chinese yin and yang symbol.

Since late 2015, the Danish zoo has been sending veterinarians, keepers and nutritionists to the panda base, Xinhua new agency reported.

A farewell party for the pandas was also held at the base yesterday. The countries first agreed on the programme during Queen Margrethe II's 2014 China state visit.