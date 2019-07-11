Painting the town red for Man U

Visitors to Perth will be greeted by a sea of red this week as the city marks the historic visit by the Manchester United Football Club, the club's first trip to Perth in more than 40 years.

Perth has been painted red for the team, with red lighting on public buildings and bridges, banners being displayed throughout the city and public areas being utilised for themed events.

Even the iconic blue Crawley Edge Boatshed (left) on the Swan River, made popular through social media, has been temporarily transformed into red - it sports red wrapping, with red lights illuminating the windows at night and a red carpet covering the jetty.

The English Premier League club arrived in Perth on Monday afternoon, and is in Australia as part of a pre-season tour. They will play matches against A-League premiers Perth Glory on Saturday and traditional rivals Leeds United next Wednesday.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said: "Hosting the Red Devils in Perth is a massive coup for Western Australia.

"It is big-ticket events like these - in what is a typically low season on the Western Australia events calendar - that help us attract more people to our state and get people talking about how wonderful Western Australia really is."