Paddling through history

These kayakers paddled down the Marina Bay area on Sunday as they went on a tour to learn about the history of Singapore.

The session was part of a series called My Bay Experience - History Wanderers.

The series is organised by the People's Association's Passion Wave in collaboration with local tour company Indie Singapore.

The kayak tour brings participants around Marina Bay and features historical and significant landmarks in the area, such as the Kallang Basin, Merdeka Bridge and the Singapore Sports Hub.

The tour showcases the history of Singapore - from the arrival of the British to the modern metropolis of today.

Passion Wave will be rolling out more tour sessions in August.

Those interested in the event can get updates by joining the mailing list at: go.gov.sg/mailinglist1