Out of the blue

Australian photographer Phil De Glanville's shot of a striking rainbow above surfer Ollie Henry as he struggles with a frightening wave is the winning image in the Sport category at this year's Drone Photo Awards, the main international contest of aerial photography.

Titled Gold At The End Of The Rainbow, it was selected from tens of thousands of images submitted by photographers from 102 countries.

Together with the first-place shots classified in the eight categories, it will be showcased in the Above Us Only Sky exhibition, in Siena, Italy.

The show will run from Oct 23 to Dec 5 as part of the Siena Awards festival dedicated to the visual arts.