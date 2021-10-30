Optimism in the air

The return of the Winged Victory to public viewing in Brescia after a lengthy restoration comes as life returns to normal in a city devastated by the coronavirus.

The bronze statue, which dates back to the first century AD and is of Roman heritage, was found in 1826 during an archaeological excavation of Brescia.

The discovery made Brescia, which is in Italy's northern Lombardy region, a must-see destination for 19th-century travellers, and the statue became a symbol of the city's resilience in times of trouble. After a restoration last year, the sculpture is now reinstalled in the city's archaeological park.

Things are looking up now after last year, when Italy became the first country in Europe to have a major outbreak of Covid-19.

At one point that spring, Brescia's hospitals had more coronavirus patients than any other place in Europe.

But now contagions are waning nationwide because of the Italian government's aggressive vaccination drive, and restrictions on social activities are loosening.

City officials are trying to capitalise on those good feelings to promote Brescia and have adopted the Winged Victory as the city's spur to visitors.

"Life is returning to normal", but people "still need a little nudge" when it comes to travelling, said Mr Stefano Karadjov, director of Brescia's municipal museums.