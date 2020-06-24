Opera house's plant serenade

When Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opened on Monday for its first concert since mid-March, it did so to a full house - of plants.

The opera house filled nearly 2,300 seats with plants for a performance by the UceLi Quartet which it called a prelude to its 2020-2021 season. The string quartet serenaded its leafy audience with Giacomo Puccini's Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums), in a performance that was also made available to human listeners via live stream.

The event was conceived by Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia, who said he was inspired by nature during the pandemic.

At the end of the eight-minute concert, the sound of leaves and branches blowing in the wind resonated throughout the opera house like applause.

The theatre says it will gift the plants to local health workers as a thank-you gesture for their efforts during the pandemic.