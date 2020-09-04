One with nature

If you are searching for a peaceful retreat in these turbulent times, Costa Rica may be the place to head to.

Amid the stress and health problems that the pandemic is causing around the world, the Central American country is looking to promote wellness tourism to lift its hard-hit tourism sector.

Over in the La Fortuna de San Carlos district, visitors can bask in nature and enjoy views of the Arenal volcano (left), dip in hot springs, go on forest therapy walks, do yoga and even get massages and skin treatments with volcanic mud.

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy of Costa Rica, a country of around five million inhabitants that before the pandemic received some three million international tourists each year.

Last month, Costa Rica opened its air borders for five weekly flights from Europe and Canada, and on Tuesday, six weekly flights from the United States - but only for Americans from nine states.