The appetising aroma of sukiyaki broth and wafts of the sizzling tonkatsu filled the air, making stomachs growl, especially as lunchtime was just 30 minutes away.

In a wheelchair but clearly at the helm of the cooking session was Madam Lim Tan Neo, 81, who issued a stream of instructions to two young women amid the stirring and frying in a cosy kitchen at her three-room flat.