Once in a pink moon

The first supermoon of the year - pictured behind the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands last night - was a spectacular sight enjoyed by many across the world yesterday.

This full moon is the first of two supermoons for the year, with the next one set to be seen on May 26.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States, this year's supermoon has been called a "pink" supermoon as it appears in April and is named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in spring.

Other names for this moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and among coastal tribes of North America, the Fish Moon, as this was when the shad swam upstream to spawn.