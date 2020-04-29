Once bustling mall now quiet

With most workplaces, schools and shops shut, foot traffic was light at the usually crowded courtyard at Toa Payoh Mall in the early afternoon on Monday.

Singapore may be approaching the end of the first phase of its circuit breaker period, which began on April 7 and was due to end next Monday, but the Government announced last week that these measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus would be tightened and extended by another four weeks until June 1.

Since April 21, operations of less critical services have been suspended, plunging the usually bustling malls and streets in the densely populated city-state into a longer spell of silence.