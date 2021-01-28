On track for the rush home

China's largest national holiday may be under threat from the Covid-19 outbreak for the second year in a row. But the sight of these bullet trains parked at a station yesterday in Nanjing city, in preparation for the Chinese New Year peak season, suggests that not all travel plans have been scuppered.

Although the Chinese government has been rolling out strict measures and encouraging people to stay put during the holiday season to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the railway authorities are still bracing themselves for some 296 million train journeys to be taken from today until March 8 during what has traditionally been the country's busiest time of the year.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.