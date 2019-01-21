On track for CNY rush

This top view of a railway line in Nanchang, in China's south-eastern Jiangxi province, shows a fleet of high-speed trains ready to be put into service.

China Railway is expecting to handle over 400 million passengers for the upcoming Chinese New Year. As the festivities approach, millions of people working or studying out of their home towns will be rushing home to reunite with their families.

The travel rush is expected to start today, about two weeks before Chinese New Year, and will last till March 1.

In anticipation of this mass exodus, several new high-speed trains were unveiled in Beijing last month, reported Xinhua.