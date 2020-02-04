On the icy road to quiet Harbin

An inadvertent "ice road" has formed in China's Heilongjiang province.

It is on the banks of the Songhua River in Harbin city, which is hosting the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

The "ice road" was reportedly formed after massive blocks of ice were discarded in the river by ice pickers.

Xinhua reported last week that Harbin has temporarily closed its scenic attractions and halted the services of all travel agencies in the city in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The ice festival, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, has also suspended business, according to a notice on its website.