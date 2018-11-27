On course for wedded bliss

Thai brides-to-be wearing their bridal gowns dashed down a Bangkok road as they competed in the Running of the Brides event last Saturday.

The annual race, held by radio station Eazy FM 105.5, attracted 300 pairs of brides-to-be and their grooms-to-be, who took on a 3km course as well as several other challenging tasks for prizes, including a wedding package worth more than 2 million baht (S$83,000) in total.

True to the event's name, the brides-to-be covered the bulk of the distance alone before meeting their significant others to be given a piggyback ride.

Bride-to-be Saisroy Songprasert, 31, and her groom-to-be Wasan Thatsanamol, 32, crossed the finishing line in first place in just over 27 minutes, winning, among other things, a pair of diamond rings and a honeymoon trip to the Maldives.