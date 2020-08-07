Olympic rings towed away

A set of giant Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspection and maintenance yesterday after Covid-19 forced the year-long postponement of the 2020 Games.

The 69 tonne display went up near the Odaiba bay area early this year, as Tokyo began the final countdown to the Summer Olympics.

It was intended to stay in place until the Games' original end date, on Aug 9, and then be replaced by the Paralympics symbol.

But yesterday, the barge holding the display - which is more than 15m tall and 32m wide - was towed back to shore.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said in a statement: "The Olympic symbol as well as its salvage barge will undergo a safety inspection and receive maintenance for about four months.

"The date of re-installation to the current location will be determined after maintenance has been completed."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE