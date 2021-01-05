Off to the races

FLYING HIGH: Racing pigeons released from cages on the back of a truck for a 1,000km race late last year, which started in Langfang – a city in China’s Hebei province – and ended in Shanghai.PHOTO: REUTERS
BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS: Mr Yu Yuguang, 57, feeding birds in his Shanghai loft. His pigeon “Little Ancestor” came in first in the race from Langfang to Shanghai with a time of 16 hours, 24 minutes and 54 seconds.PHOTO: REUTERS
STIFF COMPETITION: Men lining up at a registration centre in Shanghai to enter their pigeons in the 1,000km race. More than 4,800 birds competed in the event, which was organised by the Chinese Racing Pigeon Association.PHOTO: REUTERS
PRIZED POSSESSIONS: An auction organised by a pigeon-racing club in Beijing. Some birds fetch high prices: In November last year, a Chinese collector paid €1.6 million (S$2.6 million) for a pigeon at a Belgian auction.PHOTO: REUTERS
