New York's honeycomb walk creates buzz

Rising up in the air against the backdrop of New York City's skyscrapers, this newly opened public landmark in Manhattan resembles a giant honeycomb.

Named the Vessel, the US$200 million (S$271 million) multi-layered walkway is the centrepiece of Hudson Yards, the city's upcoming mega-development that will include world-class shopping and dining, state-of-the-art residences and offices, and a luxury hotel.

Heatherwick Studio, the architecture firm behind the Vessel, said it was given no direction other than to create a "galvanising moment", reported Business Insider.

Hudson Yards will be fully completed in 2024. As part of the first phase of its opening, visitors were invited to scale the Vessel's 154 staircases - and almost 2,500 steps - in an inaugural walk last Friday.