Now, this wood be a cool ride

At first glance, this wooden bicycle looks like a cool piece of art, but it is actually fully functional as well.

It was created by Mr He Yong, a 55-year-old carpenter from China's north-west Gansu province, reported Xinhua news agency.

Measuring 1.8m long and standing at less than 1m, the bicycle is made entirely of walnut and elm - from the wheels to the seat.

"I did not use any nails. Different pieces of wood were connected by mortise-and-tenon joint, a traditional joint type in China," said Mr He, who took two months to build the bicycle. "For me, the bicycle is a functional work of art."

Mr He's creation became known when he completed an 11km ride on his bicycle. The journey was recorded and uploaded online. He was offered 30,000 yuan (S$6,010) for the two-wheeler, but he has said no.

"The bike is like my friend. I won't sell it," said Mr He, who plans to improve on his design and make it go even faster.