Not a UFO, but an architectural gem

The Al Janoub Stadium (above) was one of the first stadiums completed last year for the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup, according to CNN.

Located in Al Wakrah, a coastal city south of Qatar's capital Doha, the stadium is one of eight venues for the Qatar World Cup, and will host group and quarter-final matches.

The 40,000-seat Al Janoub features new air-cooling technology to combat Qatar's notorious temperatures, as well as a 92m retractable roof, which is able to provide shade from the sun for the entire ground.

Designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid and her team, its design reflects Qatari culture and the maritime heritage of the city.

It is meant to be an abstract representation of the traditional boat used by Qatari fishermen, the dhow.

The Al Janoub Stadium is one of the architect's final projects.

She was the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004, in honour of her innovative designs.