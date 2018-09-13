North and South Carolina residents batten down ahead of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring days of rain, deadly flooding and power outages across coastal North and South Carolina. Meanwhile, residents in the Category 4 storm's line of fire are bracing themselves by boarding up homes and stripping grocery stores bare of food, water and supplies.

A sign in South Carolina's Myrtle Beach reads: "Go Away Florence".
Doug Lewis (left) and Chris Williams using plywood with the words “Looters will be shot” to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar as they try to protect the business ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival.
North Carolina resident Al Brookins poses with his shirt that lists some of the previous hurricanes that he has lived through as he awaits Hurricane Florence’s impending arrival.
Gasoline pumps in North Carolina are wrapped in plastic to prevent people from using them at a closed station before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, on Sept 12, 2018.
People and pets evacuating ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence and seek shelter at Burgaw Middle School in Burgaw, North Carolina.
Pets seeking shelter at Burgaw Middle School in Burgaw, North Carolina.
Alkaine water bottles sitting next to empty shelves at a Harris Teeter grocery store ahead of Hurricane Florence in Greenville, North Carolina.
Bread shelves in a grocery store in South Carolina are empty as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Sept 12, 2018.
People lining up for ice before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Resident Butch Beaudry drilling a wooden plank over the window of an oceanfront home before Hurricane Florence arrives and strikes Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
People evacuating ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence as they seek shelter at Emma B. Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina.
