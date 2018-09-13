North and South Carolina residents batten down ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence is expected to bring days of rain, deadly flooding and power outages across coastal North and South Carolina. Meanwhile, residents in the Category 4 storm's line of fire are bracing themselves by boarding up homes and stripping grocery stores bare of food, water and supplies.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.