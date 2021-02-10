No silver spoon in their lives

Indonesian single mother Puryanti (photo) can often be found bowing stiffly like a robot, as she and her five-year-old son, their bodies gleaming in silver paint, appeal to passers-by for an occasional coin at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jakarta.

They are among a group of people dubbed "manusia silver", or silver people, who use the strategy to draw attention, while struggling to make ends meet after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the country into recession last year.

"Some give, some don't," said Ms Puryanti, 29, after three months of such daily performances, accompanied by her 15-year-old nephew Raffi (above). "Sometimes someone gives enough."

"I am not ashamed to work like this," added the Javanese, who was a housewife till her divorce. "The important thing is this is all for my children."

REUTERS