No shortcut for a safe cut

Barbers in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka wearing protective suits and face masks while giving hair cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The South Asian country allowed public and private offices to reopen on May 31 as the authorities lifted the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Gulf Times reported.

The BBC reported that cases were rising sharply among the general population after the lockdown was lifted.

As in many countries, front-line workers have born the brunt of the pandemic. More than 7,000 police officers have contracted the virus, at least 1,850 of them in Dhaka.

The government is now contemplating localised lockdowns in dozens of areas marked as coronavirus hot spots, which would be guarded by army troops to ensure that health guidelines are followed.