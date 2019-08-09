No plain sailing - all hands on masts

The 29th Hanse Sail maritime festival began yesterday as Colombian tall ship Gloria sailed into the city of Rostock, Germany.

It was quite a grand entrance, with the crew standing to attention up on the ship's masts.

The 56m-long Gloria, the flagship and sail-training ship of the Colombian Navy, was built in 1968 and has a crew of more than 170 sailors.

It is one of around 170 sailing, steam and museum ships from 14 countries that will be in attendance at the festival.

The event, which runs until Sunday, is the world's largest annual sailing meeting.

During the event, most of the ships will welcome guests for tours or offer trips on the Baltic Sea.