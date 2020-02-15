No mountain high enough

Though he is arguably the finest endurance runner and probably the greatest adventure skier in the world, Kilian Jornet (pictured above during a training session in Norway) has never graced the Olympic Games. But he is not a man to wonder "what if?" after a lifetime of remarkable athletic achievement.

Topping the 32-year-old Spaniard's list is probably running up and down Mount Everest, twice, within five days.

Fastest known times up and down the mountains Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, Kilimanjaro and many more were also clocked in his Summits Of My Life project.

For the past 15 years, Jornet has dominated the world of ski mountaineering, and set an astonishing 24-hour record of 23,864m for skiing uphill.

His wiry frame has also laid waste to some of the most demanding trail and mountain ultra-marathons, with prestigious Western States, Hardrock 100 and Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc titles numbering among his many achievements.