No kidding around in this car race

They are not old enough to get a driving licence, but that did not stop these young speedsters from expertly steering their specially designed pedal-powered cars to the finish line.

They were taking part in a children's event at the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival held at the weekend at the Goodwood Circuit in southern Britain.

As the children pedalled furiously, their proud parents lined the West Sussex track with cameras ready. Nine-year-old Callum McWhirter came in first in his miniature Austin J40 car to take home the Settrington Cup.

The Goodwood Revival celebrates car racing's heyday in the 1950s and 60s, and draws thousands of auto enthusiasts every year. This year's event featured vintage car races and displays, with visitors getting into the spirit of the era by dressing up in period costume.