No, it's not the virus

A 3m kite designed to look like a pufferfish - but which also bears an uncanny resemblance to the appearance of the coronavirus under an electron microscope - was spotted at Marina Barrage on Sunday.

The kite is one of a few giant ones which are flown every Sunday afternoon and evening by Show Kites Singapore, a kite enthusiast group with around 10 members.

Built across the mouth of the 350m-wide Marina Channel, the Marina Barrage has created Singapore's 15th reservoir and plays an important role in alleviating flooding in some of the low-lying areas of the island.

It also doubles up as a hot spot for recreational activities such as kayaking, picnics and, of course, kite-flying - activities which the warm and dry conditions that have prevailed in the past fortnight are ideal for.