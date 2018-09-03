No easy fling after the whirl

It was a test of skill and strength at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar in central Scotland last Saturday.

Dressed in traditional tartan kilts, participants nicknamed "Heavies" pit their might against each other in the hammer throw event, which involved flinging a metal weight of almost 10kg as far as possible.

Other contests included hurling a long log (called a caber toss), a 4.8km race and a tug of war.

There were also traditional Highland dances and bagpipe performances.

The Braemar Gathering is known as one of the most prestigious Scottish Highland Games and has run in its present form since 1832.

Cheering the competitors on were Queen Elizabeth, who is a patron of the event, as well as Prince Charles and several other members of the British royal family.

The Queen also unveiled the new Highland Games Pavilion, which opens to the public next year and will showcase the rich history of the Highland Games.